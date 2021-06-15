Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Lowe’s Companies worth $2,046,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.36. 48,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,532. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

