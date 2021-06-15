Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 9.5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.14. 697,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,034,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 208,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 99,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.