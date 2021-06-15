Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00153283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00182910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.59 or 0.01011140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,268.41 or 1.00143098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.