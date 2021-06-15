Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 27,260 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $195.69. 2,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

