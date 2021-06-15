Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 129.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 272,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,659,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,491,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.51. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

