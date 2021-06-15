Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

LIN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.40. 5,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.01. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.