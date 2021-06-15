Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 498,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $185,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,762,000 after purchasing an additional 413,526 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.00. 9,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $374.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

