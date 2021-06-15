Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $2.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several analysts have commented on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

