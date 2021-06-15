Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

