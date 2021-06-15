Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 1,374 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00.

LFUS opened at $260.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Littelfuse by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Littelfuse by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

