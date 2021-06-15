Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $126,028.54 and approximately $302.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.01 or 1.00101782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

