Litecoin Cash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,485.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $6,485.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.70 or 0.00904648 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,582.65 or 0.98727606 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 727,655,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

