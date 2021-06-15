Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 341,490 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341,490 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 81,533 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 151,024 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $740,141.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,855 shares of company stock worth $5,650,470. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

