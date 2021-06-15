Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 171,240 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,240 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 198.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

