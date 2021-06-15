Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 16,415 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1,158.46. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $776,575.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $8,315,000.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,652,580 shares of company stock worth $74,832,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

