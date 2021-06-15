Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 137,930 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,930 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

