Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 51,510 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

