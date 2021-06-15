Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,509,435.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,926.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,011 shares of company stock worth $9,611,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

