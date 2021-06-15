Liquity Price Reaches $8.96 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.96 or 0.00022403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $46.34 million and approximately $140,822.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00150066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00181716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.00989393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,998.10 or 1.00003285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,171,860 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.