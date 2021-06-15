Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $290.91 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.01.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

