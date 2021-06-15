LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Short Interest Update

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ LSAQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

