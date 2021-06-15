Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.72. 251,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 480,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$452.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

