Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the May 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.