Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 5,927 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,381,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. 2,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,115. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.