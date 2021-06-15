Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $994,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.37. The stock had a trading volume of 102,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.42 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

