Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

