Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 786 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.51. 498,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,563,909. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

