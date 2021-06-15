Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 415,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,160,990 shares.The stock last traded at $54.13 and had previously closed at $54.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.