LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.00 ($80.00).

LXS opened at €60.70 ($71.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.24. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

