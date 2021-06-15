Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-1.040 EPS.

Shares of LE traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,256. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,542. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.