Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €21.44 ($25.22). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €21.34 ($25.11), with a volume of 43,310 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.34.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.