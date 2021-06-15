Kush Finance (KSEED) One Day Volume Hits $697.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $174,927.91 and $697.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00150667 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00181079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.00972315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,728.31 or 1.00279458 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,841 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

