Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.72% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $52,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $22,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 4,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,918. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.