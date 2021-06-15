KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:KUKAF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $70.03.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
