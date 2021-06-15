K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.68 ($11.39).

Shares of SDF traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €11.99 ($14.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.86. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €12.29 ($14.46).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

