Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.93% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 4,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kraton by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

