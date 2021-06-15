Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 4.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 36,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,222,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $61,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.