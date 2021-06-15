Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 3.98% of Knoll worth $33,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

