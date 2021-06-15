Knekted One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $108,971.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00779103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.85 or 0.07857191 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.