KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

