KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 646,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,280. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

