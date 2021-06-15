Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Kirin alerts:

Shares of KNBWY stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirin has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.