Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
Shares of KNBWY stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirin has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55.
About Kirin
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.