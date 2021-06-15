King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 62,140 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,140 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Palomar worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after acquiring an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 155.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 736.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,557,000 after acquiring an additional 440,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $459,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.98. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 187.60 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

