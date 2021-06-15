King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $383.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

