King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.