King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 247.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

