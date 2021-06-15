King DAG Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,966.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $17,966.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00784532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.56 or 0.07902981 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

