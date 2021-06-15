Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Watsco by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $285.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

