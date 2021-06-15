Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.06 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

