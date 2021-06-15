Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX opened at $220.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

